Almena Elementary School and Barron Montessori invite the public to the 12th-annual Brat Feed and Book Sale on May 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the school building the programs share at 230 Lulu Ave., Almena. Cost is $5 for a brat plate or $4 for a hot dog plate. Both plates include chips, beans, dessert and drink.
To be held rain or shine, the event will also include a ring toss, fish pond, dunk tank, cotton candy, silent auction and entertainment.
Risk mitigation and social distancing are required. Most of the events will be held outside; masks are required in the building. For more information call 715-357-3263. The event is organized by the Almena Citizens for Education parent group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.