Almena Elementary School and Barron Montessori invite the public to the 12th-annual Brat Feed and Book Sale on May 6 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the school building the programs share at 230 Lulu Ave., Almena. Cost is $5 for a brat plate or $4 for a hot dog plate. Both plates include chips, beans, dessert and drink.

To be held rain or shine, the event will also include a ring toss, fish pond, dunk tank, cotton candy, silent auction and entertainment.

Risk mitigation and social distancing are required. Most of the events will be held outside; masks are required in the building. For more information call 715-357-3263. The event is organized by the Almena Citizens for Education parent group.

