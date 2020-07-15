Bradley Carroll of Leadville, Colorado passed away July 2, 2020 due to medical complications. Bradley is survived by his Father-William Carroll, Mother-Rita Carroll, Sister-Angela Carroll, Brother-Michael Carroll and by three nephews Logan Weiss, Ethan Weiss and Blayz Miller. Bradley was an avid mountain skier, 14K mountain climber and jeep enthusiast. He lived his life fearlessly and will be deeply missed.
A Ceremony of Life will be held on Saturday August 1st, 2020 from 1p.m.-6p.m. at the Elks Club in the City of Rice Lake, 36 E Eau Claire St.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
