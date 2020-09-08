Br. John Willger, Capuchin friar, died peacefully on August 28, 2020, at the age of 72, followingstruggles with a number of health issues.
John was born on February 14, 1948, in Rice Lake, WI, son of the late Joseph and Frances (néeDostal) Willger. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1967, and perpetually professed in 1975. John ministered at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI, since 1973.
Br. John is survived by his seven sisters, Mary (Richard) Stuve of Rochester, MN, Kathryn (James) McCarthy of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Angela (the late Kevin) Poirier of Hopkins, MN, Anne (John) McMahon of Eden Prairie, MN, Frances (Alan) Romportl of Stillwater, MN, Veronica (Jose’) Guzman of River Falls, WI, and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Habersetzer of West Bend, WI; and his five brothers, Edward (Cindy) Willger, Thomas (Catherine) Willger, Rev. Gerard Willger, all of Rice Lake, WI, Anthony (Traci) Willger of Roberts, WI, and Joseph (Beverly) Willger of Tony, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 50 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Fond du Lac, WI. Br. John’s obituary can be found at www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
