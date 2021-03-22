Area book clubs that struggle to find enough copies of a book need not look any further than the Rice Lake Public Library, which currently has seven book club kits of popular titles. Each kit comes with 10 copies of the book and a discussion sheet to spark conversation for the group. Kits are available for a three-week check out period, and can be renewed if there are no other groups waiting. Kits will also be updated periodically and staff welcomes recommendations.
The library is now open until 7 p.m. on Fridays, expanding hours to better serve patrons. Masks are required and available for those who do not have their own. There is limited seating available, no toys or games, and no in-person programming at this time. Staff encourages everyone to keep their visits brief. The library is still offering curbside service, which can be scheduled by calling 715-234-4861.
Anyone with children can request a Grab & Go craft bag, which change each week, with simple activities for kids of all ages. Most supplies provided. For adults and teens, check out their Take & Make bags or Book Club bags.Experience Kits are available for patrons of all ages. Kits include an activity of some sort, from embroidery to cake decorating, games for a variety of ages, and much more. To find a full list of kits, check out the website or search "Experience Kits" on the catalog.
A variety of virtual programs are available through the library's social media channels. Check out the schedule below or call for more details. Patrons can also find a wealth of resources on website rlpl.org, under the “At Home Resources” tab.
