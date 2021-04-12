The Barron County Board of Adjustment took up four requests at its Monday morning meeting at the Barron County Government Center, approving three and putting one on hold until after a site visit.
Jenna Mitzel and Charles Greydanus Jr., at 2565 22nd Ave., Rice Lake, requested a special exemption to operate a custom poultry processing business in an Agricultural-2 district. They seek to add an additional 16 feet onto the east side of an existing building to meet state guidelines requiring two separate rooms — a kill room and a processing room. Mitzel said the extra footage will allow her to process 200-250 birds a day.
Board member Pam Fall said her concern was how to process that many in such a small area. The couple said they have a walk-in cooler and require same day drop off/pick up, so it is a fast turnaround. They said they have no plans to sell the product; they just provide the processing.
Land Services director Dave Gifford said the Doyle Town Board was in favor, with no objections. He said the vast majority of the township is zoned agricultural, and their request is consistent with other agricultural uses. The board unanimously approved the request provided all licensing and permits are met.
Two other requests were also unanimously approved.
Robert and Wendy Fischer requested a 5-year extension to a special exception to locate a recreational vehicle in a Residential-1 district at 2702⅞ Ave., New Auburn. Robert Fischer said their intention is to build a retirement home there but he is six years away from retirement. Gifford said the Doyle Town Board was in favor of the extension if progress is made toward a permanent residence.
Casey Chantelois appeared before the board to request a special exception to operate a tourist rooming house, allowing short-term rental, in a Residential-1 district at 892 26¼ St., Chetek. Gifford said occupancy is based on the number of bedrooms and the condition of its sanitary system. He said maximum occupancy is eight, and the size of the septic system meets requirements. He said the Chetek Town Board is in favor.
Board Chair Walt Organ warned Chantelois that if the rooming house does not meet the rules, keeping in mind the tranquility of the neighborhood, the board's approval could be revoked. Included in those requirements are quiet times, which are from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
He was also told that a sign with the requirements and contact information needs to be installed in a visible location, and one of the property owners — either he, Wilfred or Ryan Chantelois — needs to be able to get to the property within 20 minutes.
Both a variance and special exception to Wolf's Den, a campground at 1296 21¾ St., Cameron, was put on hold until after the board makes a visit to the site Thursday afternoon. Brian Claudnic is seeking a variance to enclose a previous addition to a structure located within the high water setback to Prairie Lake and a special exception to expand an existing garage and fish house in a Recreational-Residential district. Claudnic told the board he is trying to clean up the property and replace the dilapidated fish house and garage with a 40-foot by 58-foot structure. He also intends to put up uniform signage to replace what is there.
Gifford said the Stanley Town Board had no concerns and were in favor of the proposed improvements.
However, the Board of Adjustment decided it wants an in-person look at the property before taking action. After Claudnic told the board that he took out two old decks and replaced them with concrete, Gifford said the problem is that he didn't just replace them but increased the cement area within 75 feet of the shoreline, which is a violation of current state law. Whether it can be modified or must be removed is yet to be determined. The Board of Adjustment will meet again April 21 at 9 a.m. to resume discussion and come to a decision on the variance and setback requests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.