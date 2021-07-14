Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists will once again meet via Zoom on Sunday in order to hear a service conducted by the Rev. Erin Walter of Austin, Texas.
Walter asks listeners to “Dance in the Desert” amid attempts to return to normal after the isolation of 2020. Drawing upon the poetry of Rainer Maria Rilke and scripture, as well as her own spiritual practice of music-making, Walter will reflect on how to endure ongoing struggle while embracing joy along the way. The service will include the diverse musical sources of Walter and she encourages those attending to bring a tambourine.
BHUU has returned to in-person gatherings at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, and alternates weekly services on Zoom with some recorded for access by members later. The Zoom link will be sent to members; all those interested in attending may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed. Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation are invited to meet in the fellowship hall, masked if not vaccinated, to watch the presentation on large screen.
