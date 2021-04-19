April 14: A daughter, Mia Louise Kilmer, to Danielle Jung and Travis Kilmer of Spooner. A daughter, Raelynn Kay Shabaiash, to Katelyn Mitchell and Davien Shabaiash of Webster.

April 15: A daughter, Kacey Kay Helling, to Dezi Brust and Kyle Helling of Rice Lake.

April 16: A son, Declan Albert, to Elizabeth and David Dickey of Rice Lake. A daughter, Harmony Rose-Marie Rogers, to Heather Becker and D'Braunsha Rogers of Turtle Lake.

