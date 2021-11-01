Oct. 26: A son, Dresden Morris Hayden, to Kimberli Zinsmaster and Morris Hayden of Rice Lake. A son, Harland Forbes, to Laura and Drew Lake of Spooner.

Oct. 27: A daughter, Jersey Lee Jennings, to Jenna Waterhouse and Jacob Jennings of Chtetek.

Oct. 29: A daughter, Berklee June Holub, to Brandi Nelson and Dusten Holub of Chetek.

