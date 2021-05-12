May 3: A son, Jake Mark, to Kate and Jordan Erickson of Rice Lake.

May 5: A daughter, Leah Ann, to Carrie and Mike Irvine of Spooner. A son, Owen Michael-James, to Rei and Michael Slattery of Bruce.

May 6: A daughter, Charlotte Christine, to Madison and Chris Rieschl of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

