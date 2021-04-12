April 4: A son, Pedro Jacinto Vazquez to Mercedea Vazquez Valen and Jaime Jacinto of Rice Lake.
April 5: A son, Try David, to Kristen and David Booth of Rice Lake.
April 7: A son, Zachary Kyle, to Allana and Kyle Quinnell of Ladysmith. A daughter, Ruby Rae Glinski, to Tara Smith and Kristopher Glinski of Turtle Lake. A daughter, Stormi Grey Paul, to Nicole Thompson and Benjamin Paul of Chetek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.