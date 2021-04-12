April 4: A son, Pedro Jacinto Vazquez to Mercedea Vazquez Valen and Jaime Jacinto of Rice Lake.

April 5: A son, Try David, to Kristen and David Booth of Rice Lake.

April 7: A son, Zachary Kyle, to Allana and Kyle Quinnell of Ladysmith. A daughter, Ruby Rae Glinski, to Tara Smith and Kristopher Glinski of Turtle Lake. A daughter, Stormi Grey Paul, to Nicole Thompson and Benjamin Paul of Chetek.

