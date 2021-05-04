April 23: A son, Lennox Thomas, to Kellee Scott of Birchwood.

April 28: A son, Lane Gabriel, to Michelle and Brock Pottinger of Rice Lake.

April 29: A son, Graham Archie, to Erin and Cody Wooldridge of Rice Lake.

May 3: A daughter, Rylie Evelyn, to Nicole and Andrew Prinsen of Clayton.

