Aug. 30: A daughter, Tori Bea, to Tanya and Mark Riebe of Cumberland.

Aug. 31: A daughter, Yana Gray, to Natalya and Elliot Waterhouse of Barron.

Sept. 3: A daughter, Bayleigh Rose King, to Deandra Hogeboom and Zack Lewis-King of Chetek. A son, Declan Dale, to Lisa and Joel Henkel of Rice Lake. A daughter, Lilith Saphira Swonger, to Natasha Newland and Matthew Swonger of Barnes.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments