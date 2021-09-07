Aug. 30: A daughter, Tori Bea, to Tanya and Mark Riebe of Cumberland.
Aug. 31: A daughter, Yana Gray, to Natalya and Elliot Waterhouse of Barron.
Sept. 3: A daughter, Bayleigh Rose King, to Deandra Hogeboom and Zack Lewis-King of Chetek. A son, Declan Dale, to Lisa and Joel Henkel of Rice Lake. A daughter, Lilith Saphira Swonger, to Natasha Newland and Matthew Swonger of Barnes.
