Betty L. Strand

Betty Strand, age 93 of Menomonie, formerly of Rice Lake, passed away the morning of August 18, 2020 at the home of her daughter with her family and dogs by her side.
Betty was born September 26, 1926 in Bruce, WI to Arthur and Alma (Kittleson) Scheel. She graduated from Bruce High School and grew up on the family farm.
At the age of 18, Betty’s parents sold the farm and bought the Log Cabin Grocery in Rice Lake. Betty started working for her parents at the store. This is where she met her future husband Nels Strand. They were united in marriage on April 26, 1958. Betty worked a majority of her life in the grocery business as retail clerk and bookkeeper.
Betty loved being outdoors, spending time in her garden and working on the lawn. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren, especially when there was a gathering for birthdays and holidays.
Betty is survived by her daughters Roxanne and Patricia Strand both of Menomonie; two grandchildren Allyson (William) Swanson and Thomas Keck; one great grandchild Joseph Keck; three nephews Marvin (Lisa) Strand, Greg (Sheri) Brunette, and Erik (Sherry) Strand; one niece Linda (James) Schwanebeck; sister-in-law June Brunette; she is further survived by many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Nels (1996) and her sister Marno (Jack) Cleveland.
Betty’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic and Home Health Hospice, Dr. Carrie Nelson for their continuous care. A very special thank you to Dave and Tammy Hofacker for all of their help and kindness; granddaughter Allyson for love, devotion and extra care to keep grandma comfortable.
Graveside Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.