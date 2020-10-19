Betty Byrnes, age 94, of Barron and formerly of Cameron, WI died Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron. She was born June 21st, 1926 to Samuel and Lillian (Heacox) McKeever at Beldenville, WI. The family later moved to Barron where she was raised and attended school. On December 8th, 1943, she was married to Kenneth Byrnes at Barron and the couple made their home in Cameron for many years. Betty was an avid sports fan and never missed an event her boys were playing in. She was also a Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed bowling. She loved doing crafts and sewing, dancing, fishing and was a wonderful cook. She had a quick wit and especially loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth on December 4th, 1978; son, Mitchell Byrnes and grandson, Rory Byrnes. She is survived by her children, Dan (Kathy) Byrnes of Bloomer, Patrick (Jane) Byrnes of Kalispell, MT, Peggy (Gaylord) Burdick of Loves Park, IL, Connie (Mike) Losey of Chetek, Kari Cunningham (Brian McFaul) of New Auburn and Darcey (Rob) Aumann of Canton; 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Private family services with interment in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron will be held. There will be a visitation for the public held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21st at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron and everyone is also invited to a luncheon at the Cameron House on Thursday the 22nd at 12:00 noon. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
