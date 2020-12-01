Betty O’Flanagan was born to Howard and Frieda (Frisle) Kahl on February 27, 1927. She was raised on the family farm two miles east of Prairie Farm and attended Parkman School through eighth grade. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1945. On October 20, 1945 she married Dale O’Flanagan of Ridgeland. They lived in Ridgeland while she worked at the telephone office switch board and was a clerk at Jorstad’s store until her three sons were born. She then sold Avon for seven years and worked for Westcap of Glenwood City for six years. She worked and loved the supper club business for fifteen years, enjoying her time at the Turtle Inn, Spanky's in Barronett, the Dutchman's Bar in Ridgeland and the Cameron House.
She was a member of Rice Lake Methodist Church and active in the Rice Lake Hospital Auxiliary. She did volunteer driving for the Office on Aging for fifteen years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dale; parents, Howard and Frieda Kahl; and son, Jerry O’Flanagan. She is survived by sons, Barry and Tom (Kathy) O’Flanagan; grandsons, Brendon and Corey O’Flanagan; granddaughters, Grace (Josh) Shervey, Erin (Cody) Wooldridge, Brooke and Ellie O’Flanagan; four great-grandchildren, and sister, Kay (Glen) Ruid.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many wonderful friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Betty in 2021.
