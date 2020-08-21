Bernice Kopischke, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Sylvan Crossing in Fitchburg. She was born on July 7, 1919, in Cumberland, WI, the daughter of Albert and Ida (Barfknecht) Kuhrt. On June 30, 1942, she married Norman C. Kopischke. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Bernice is survived by her children, Norma Kopischke Rogers and Julia Kopischke; grandson of the heart, Eric (Jennifer) Whipple; great-granddaughter of the heart, Skyler; sister, Barbara (Mahlon) Maas; sisters-in-law, Carol (Donald) Kuhrt and Rose Hanson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; parents; brothers, Dewayne and Donald; sisters, Luella Turgeson, Angeline Johnston and Delores Hanson; and granddaughter, Judi Whipple.
A private service for immediate family will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care • 2950 Chapel Valley Road • (608) 442-5002
