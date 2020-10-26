Bernice Gertrude Cifaldi, 93, of Cumberland died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after a brief illness. She was born March 15, 1927 in Cumberland to Blair and Edna (Barrows) Sweet. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1946 and was married at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Cumberland on October 5, 1946 to Anthony Cifaldi who preceded her in death on September 2, 2019.
Bernice and Tony wintered in Arizona for 30 plus years. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe. Bernice loved playing cards, but her true passion was for the game of Bridge. She was well known for her entertaining and cooking skills. She lived her life to the fullest, helping others and passed those values onto her children.
She is survived by five daughters, Toniann (the late Dale) Knutson, Rosemary (Rich) Rydberg, Carol (Brad) Curtis, Nancy (Tim) Gagner, and Alice (Terry) Fletch; son, Bob (Becky) Cifaldi; 19 grandchildren, Kelly Poole, Lisa Burke, Brent & Kevin Knutson, Ryan Rydberg, Rochelle Olson, James, Eric & Mitchell Curtis, Erin Cox, Jay Gagner, Natalie Rose, Patrick, Michael, Joel & Blake Cifaldi, Caitlin Johnson, Garret Fletch, Jordan Seifert; 44 great- grandchildren; two sisters, Clarene Kruger and Marie Christensen; sister-in-law, Darlene (Paul) Hoffman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends on whose lives she's left an indelible impression. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Mildred Van Nortwick, Clarice Anderson, Carol Benson, and Alice Gordon.
A private funeral mass was held at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father John Anderson and Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial was in St. Anthony Cemetery. Pallbearers were her 12 grandsons.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
