Bernice passed away peacefully in the house she has lived in for the past 70 years.
She was born in Albany, MN on July 5, 1920 and spent most of her early years in Pillager MN. She married Robert P. Schuld in August 1940. In 1951 they moved to the Haugen WI area where she raised 8 children. In 1990 she married Paul Doughty.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Carl Zimmerman; Robert P. Schuld, Paul Doughty, and Dolores, Marian, and Arlene her three sisters. She was also preceded by three of her children, David P. Schuld, Barbara K, (Schuld) Nix, and Michael M. Schuld.
Bernice loved fishing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going on Model T tours around Wisconsin.
Surviving are five children, Robert P. (Carol)Schuld of Green Bay, WI, MaryAnn (Duane) Payne of Prescott, AZ, Gregory F. Schuld of Florida, John G. (Teresa) Schuld of Green Bay, WI. Thomas A. (Mary) Schuld of Palm Springs CA., 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
Visitation will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen, WI from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 followed by a Mass. Internment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Haugen WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Jon Tillung - Funeral Director in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
The family would like to give special thanks to the in-home hospice who provided excellent care in Bernice’s last months.
In lieu of flowers, please send any cash donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.