After battling cancer for nearly a year, on November 4, 2020, Barry Nels Nelson, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 64. Barry was born on January 25th, 1956 in Sisseton, SD to Otis and Janice (Popple) Nelson. He spent the majority of his youth living in St. Paul, Minnesota before moving to Wisconsin. In 1980, he married Pamela Doege. They raised two children together, Trent and Jessica, in Cameron, Wisconsin. Barry was a truck driver for many years before he trained in Cosmetology and then served the Cameron community for more than 30 years with his barbering and salon services, including opening The Cameron Hair Studio in 1992. Barry had a passion for his local community. He was an active member of many local associations, clubs, and events. He also coached youth sports and touched the lives of many people with his generosity and kindness, creating many lifelong friends. He enjoyed raising his family on their hobby farm and was an avid motorcyclist.
Barry was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Pam, his children Trent (Michelle) and Jessica, his brother Randy (Sara), several cousins, nieces, nephews, and his grandson Reid, who Barry lovingly called “Buckshot.”
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Attending the service is for immediate family only, however the family welcomes all extended family and Barry’s numerous friends to attend a live-streaming of the funeral service on the Faith Lutheran Cameron WI Church’s YouTube Channel at 11:00 a.m. for all to gather virtually in remembrance of Barry. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be given to a local charity of their choice, in honor of Barry’s spirit of generosity to our local communities. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
