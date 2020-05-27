A 40-year-old Barron woman was sentenced on May 22 to 15 years in prison for selling methamphetamine.
Bobbi Jo Rasmussen pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to possession of 50 grams or more of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of narcotic drugs and two charges of bail jumping.
An additional 26 felony counts, including 20 bail jumping charges, were dismissed but read into court.
The majority of Rasmussen’s charges came from a case filed in September 2019 after a 2 month long Sheriff’s Department investigation that ended up in five arrests and the seizure of over 100 grams of meth.
Rasmussen and her co-defendant Lucas D. Libner, 38, were arrested for allegedly selling drugs from a vehicle in the driveway of a Chetek home.
Court documents from the case state that when police searched the vehicle, they found a black scale that tested positive for meth, what appeared to be a written ledger documenting who owed Rasmussen and Libner money and a black Monster Energy can with a false bottom that contained 42 small baggies inside two large plastic gem bags.
Three clear, plastic bags each containing 28 grams of meth were found in Rasmussen’s possession while she changed into a jail uniform at Barron County Jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors had argued that her and Libner had been planning to flee the area. Officers reported finding two Social Security cards and a birth certificate in different names in Rasmussen’s purse.
Libner pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 in Polk County court to two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, delivery of amphetamine, delivery of heroin, and two counts of bail jumping.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 23 in Polk County after multiple cases were consolidated into one.
Rasmussen’s prison sentence includes 10 years of initial confinement at Dodge Correctional followed by 5 years of extended supervision.
Rasmussen was given 257 days jail credit.
In a press release issued on May 27, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald stated, "Meth continues to be the #1 issue in Barron County and we will continue to work with everyone in our community to put a stop to this. While we continue to offer programs like drug court, family drug treatment court and programs in our jail like Restart to help people overcome the addiction, we want everyone to know that selling of meth can and will result in time spent in prison."
