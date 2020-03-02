The Barron County Sheriff's Department was involved in two weekend car chases, one on Friday evening and the other early this morning, according to a press release.
The department was notified at 11:31 p.m. on Friday that a Bloomer police officer was in pursuit of a vehicle on Hwy. 53 near the Barron County line.
A Barron deputy just south of Chetek clocked the vehicle going 93 mph and took pursuit. Speeds were between 80-100 mph for about 5 miles before the suspect went into the ditch just south of Dallas on Hwy. A, according to the release.
Dalton Johnson, 18, of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody. Johnson is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of felony fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the release.
The second chase occurred earlier this morning at 12:12 a.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. 8 west of Barron.
The release states that the vehicle failed to stop and traveled into the City of Barron before crashing into a snowbank on Euclid Avenue. Deputies and the Barron Police Department took two 14-year-old males into custody.
The case was referred to Barron County Human Services, which released both subjects to their parents, per the release.
