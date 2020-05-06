In an email to Rice Lake Police Chief Steve Roux, Barron County District attorney Brian Wright stated that he will prosecute willful or repeated violations of the Safer at Home order. An abbreviated copy of his statement is as follows:
“I understand the extreme hardship these (COVID-19) restrictions are having on individuals and businesses in our community. Agree or disagree with these restrictions, they are lawful orders as a result of the current public health emergency we are facing.
“I am extremely impressed with the professionalism and response of law enforcement, who have the untenable position of enforcing these orders in the face of an increasingly urgent plea by business owners and many employees to open up the economy.
“You are on the front line of law enforcement. I trust your judgment and the exercise of your discretion to refer or not refer a violation of the Safer at Home order for prosecution.
“What I believe is extremely important, however, is that enforcement be consistent throughout Barron County.
“In response to a credible complaint, Barron County Public Health has been sending out a cease and desist order. If there are continuing complaints, an officer may go out to the business, investigate, and if violations continue, inform the business owner/employee(s) that the matter will be referred to the District Attorney’s office.
“The standard that I am following is not to prosecute unless there is a willful or repeated violations of the Stay Safer at Home order. The concern I have about the City of Rice Lake Resolution is that it may lead to more willful or repeated violations that will make the already difficult job you have of enforcement even more difficult. I doubt that any of us want to see prosecutions for violation of the order, but there should be no questioning that I will prosecute if I receive a referral that documents a willful or repeated violations of the Safer at Home Order.”
