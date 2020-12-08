Barbara Frafjord, age 83, of Whitefish Bay, WI died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Care Center in Brookfield, WI. She was born June 30, 1937, to John (Bud) and Vera (Tallman) Boortz of Cameron where she was raised and attended school. After graduating from Cameron High School, she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Hollywood, CA and Waldorf College in Iowa. She worked for the Lutheran church in Duluth, MN before she was married. Once married, Barbara worked as a secretary for Shorewood High School. Barbara enjoyed spending time with the family, had many memories at her father’s cabin and was a life-long believer in Christ.
Barbara leaves to celebrate her memory, sons, Bruce (Cara) Frafjord of Stillwater, MN and Brent (Sheila) Frafjord of Sussex, WI; daughter, Brenda (Gary) Dearth of Bourbonnais, IL; nine grandchildren; sister, Karen Mueller as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob on February 27, 2005; brother, John Boortz and brothers-in-law, Ray Frafjord, Charles Frafjord and Paul Mueller.
A celebration of life will be held at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron on Saturday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron following the service. We will have a Zoom Meeting open during the ceremony to allow those at home to attend. The family would love any stories or memories of their mother, Barb. If you are willing to share a story or memory, please forward it to the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Chetek Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
