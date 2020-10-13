Barbara Geborek, 77, of Chetek died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Meadowbrook at Chetek. She was born March 31, 1943 in Canton, WI to Henry and Anna (Zewaski) Geborek.
Barbara worked many various jobs including at Honeywell, Medtronic, and MTC. She later moved from Minneapolis to care for her Mom in Chetek; and soon began working at Jack Link until she retired. During her retirement she enjoyed fishing everyday.She would often take her three great nephews along.
She is survived by her niece, Kathy (Keith) Beecher; and three great nephews, Matthew, Ryan, and Andrew Beecher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Geborek; brother, Ralph; and sister, Anne Gillett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.