Barbara Ellen Brown, 86, of Barron died, January 1, 2021 at Barron Care & Rehab. She was born June 5, 1934 in Barron to Paul and Pansy (Kuhnhenn) Etlicher. She was married on November 6, 1954 to Donald Brown.
Barbara was one of the first employees of Moore Foods and worked there until her retirement in 1996 at the age of 62. Following her retirement, she and Don enjoyed traveling the country together.
Barbara took great joy in tending her petunias; they were so beautiful that people would stop to ask her her secret. Her reply was to talk to them. Barbara greatly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her husband, Donald of Rice Lake; five children, Debra (Tom) Lapcinski of Brill, Darwin (Sandy) Brown of Cumberland, Doreen (Mike) Crotteau of Rice Lake, Doug (Kelly) Brown of Rice Lake and Dwight (Jill) Brown of Rice Lake; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie O'Flanagan of Almena and brother, Mike (Sandy) Etlicher of Turtle Lake; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pansy Etlicher; brothers, Laurel, Larry, Paul Jr., Sidney (LaRue), Lyle; and great granddaughter, Emma Renee Bartes.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the staff at Barron Care and Rehab for their excellent care that they gave mom through the years.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.