The 2020 edition of "Red Cedar Literary Journal" adds the 22nd volume to the series.

UWEC-Barron County students are orchestrating the release of the 22nd edition of “Red Cedar Literary Journal” more intimately than usual this year. 

Instead of celebrating the collection of prose, poetry, photography and art with an auditorium-packed reading, previews of the 2020 edition are being delivered piecemeal through a series of virtual readings.

Authors are reading their work and giving biographical background from home, and the videos are being posted on YouTube. 

The background settings gives a peek into author’s lives as they talk about the inspiration behind their art with the journal’s Faculty Advisor Joel Friederich.

The first author was UW-Eau Claire senior Mikayla Schultz with “the safe.” 

Eau Claire author Yvette Views Flaten followed by reading “Girl in the Apple Tree” and Sandra J. Lindow read “Beauty’s Guide for the Compleat Gardener: Laughing Greenheart the Pirate.” 

Miranda Copeland and Joscelyn Sager will round out the readings.

All five readings can be viewed by visiting libguides.uwec.edu/RedCedar2020.

The annual journal is compiled and edited by UW-Barron County students. Submissions are accepted from students and persons throughout the upper Midwest. 

Free physical copies of this year’s “Red Cedar Literary Journal” will be available on the Barron campus outside the main entrance to Meggers Commons starting May 18.

To receive copies in the mail, send a check for $3 per copy made out to UWEC-BC Foundation. Be sure to include your postal address. Send checks to:

Red Cedar Lit Journal

UWEC-Barron County

1800 College Drive

Rice Lake, WI 54868

