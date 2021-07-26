Nine authors and four artists took part in Authors and Artists Day on July 24 at Pioneer Village Museum of Cameron. It was a chance for the public to meet local and regional authors and artists and purchase directly from them. Each of them took turns talking about their craft and/or doing short readings from their books.
