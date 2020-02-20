Kelly McCullough’s brain has been known to habitually post a dragon’s diary entries to Twitter and to spontaneously deliver a sentient cow’s moo-nologoue.
While some may find those symptoms debilitating, McCullough’s imagination has led to a successful career as a science fiction and fantasy writer.
The Wisconsin author of 15 books presented at Thursdays at the U at UWEC-BC on Feb. 12 and read from his book, “Magic, Madness and Mischief,” about a 13-year-old boy named Kalvan and a sarcastic fire hare (yes, a hare composed of flames) before sharing about himself and the publishing industry.
“I was essentially raised to be a sci-fi and fantasy author,” McCullough told the audience.
As a child he was read works by Isaac Asimov, made friends with Gandalf and hobbits, and heard all of Shakespeare by age 5.
“My head was full of spaceships, dragons and unicorns,” he said.
And while he didn’t understand everything, the stories and worlds kicked up their feet and declared squatter’s rights.
McCullough’s novels are world driven. He said he creates an intricate world and then thinks, “What kind of plot and what character will give readers the most of this world?”
Those worlds are extraordinary and require the reader to suspend their disbelief and step away from reality.
McCullough described fiction writing as taking one step, realistic sci-fi as two steps, and “Lord of the Rings” as five steps from reality.
The number of steps is irrelevant, as long as you take them with your reader, he said.
Younger, middle-grade readers “get it,” he said. There’s no need to restate that Liz the dragon hunter began fire breathing after cracking the dying mermaid’s dragon egg that he found in a ancient shipwreck into her omelette...or whatever.
More action!
The world of publishing, however, is less action, more steps.
If you’re an author just starting out, McCullough said you’ll need a complete, highly polished book and an agent.
To get an agent you’ll send out a query letter and receive “a million rejections,” he said, but if you’re fortunate the agent will request what is known as a partial, or 50 pages of the book and a detailed outline.
Your new agent then finds a buyer and the negotiations begin.
But it’s not contract negotiation, it’s negotiating plot points, character traits and word choices.
After an agreement is struck, a copy editor checks for story continuity (“A good copy editor will absolutely save your life,” McCullough said).
Eventually, typically 12-16 months after being accepted, the book will roll off the press.
McCullough said that self publishing used to be a waste of money, but e-book printing can be successful, especially when an author has a strong internet and social media following.
To join McCullough’s internet following or see pictures of his cats, check out @KellyDMcC on Twitter or visit www.kellymccullough.com.
