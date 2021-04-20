Audience solved murder mystery in improv theatre

The Rice Lake High School Drama Club has finished up a nine-week series focusing on improvisational theatre.
Drama advisor Nicolle Sabatke-Orson shared, "The students attended weekly in-person sessions, and participated in a virtual improvisational workshop offered by a professional theater from Minneapolis, Minn. The focus for the series was to commit to character/setting, make your team look good, stay in the present, don’t deny, and have fun."
She added, "The students chose to close out the series with an interactive murder mystery, called 'Murder in the Alps,' where the students were all suspects and the audience were the sleuths. This was a limited audience event. The students had to maintain their character, while answering random questions from the sleuths. At the end of the show, the audience cast accusation cards for whodunnit, and the mystery was solved."
She encourages others to consider joining the Drama Club next school year.
"The RLHS Drama Club is open to all high school students and looks to incorporate different styles of theatre as well as the various aspect that support a theatrical performance, including sets, props, costumes, light and sound, design aspects, marketing, directing," Sabatke-Orson said.
