Registration is due July 17 for Nature Navigators Virtual Camp open to all youth ages 8-13 and offered by UW-Extension Washburn County.
The camp is Aug. 3-7 from 9-10:30 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. each day via Zoom (link will be provided).
The camp features:
• Talks with nature experts and tours of many places in Northwestern Wisconsin.
• A packet in the mail with supplies for the week.
• Camp T-shirt.
• Postcards to send to friends and family.
The cost for Washburn County youth is $10. All other youth are $12.
Get more information at washburn.extension.wisc.edu.
