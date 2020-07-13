Archery youth

Registration is due July 17 for Nature Navigators Virtual Camp open to all youth ages 8-13 and offered by UW-Extension Washburn County.

The camp is Aug. 3-7 from 9-10:30 a.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. each day via Zoom (link will be provided).

The camp features:

• Talks with nature experts and tours of many places in Northwestern Wisconsin.

• A packet in the mail with supplies for the week.

• Camp T-shirt.

• Postcards to send to friends and family.

The cost for Washburn County youth is $10. All other youth are $12.

Get more information at washburn.extension.wisc.edu.

