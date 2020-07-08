Twisted Ewe Yarns offers classes at Cedar Mall

Twisted Ewe Yarns announces a new POP-UP Shop in the Cedar Mall located at 2900 S. Main St., Rice Lake, in the Bath & Body Works wing. This new store will be operating at limited times throughout the remainder of the year. It offers a wide variety of yarns, tools and accessories. Each month’s sale will include new products. Beginning knitting, beginning crochet and pin loom weaving classes will be offered to the community at specific times and dates. Intermediate and advanced knitting and crochet classes will also be offered.
“A passion for learning new things brought about a desire to learn the process of creating fiber arts,” said Justin Fonfara, proprietor at Twisted Ewe Yarns. “We add the value of our knowledge to help teach and supply a community with fiber arts and the products needed to create great things. Fiber arts is a tradition that has breathed new life. It’s not just for grandma’s crocheting circles anymore. Folks of all ages are learning and discovering their creative side. We just give them the tools to do that!”
Due to COVID-19, masks are required to enter the sale or attend any classes. Masks will be available for purchase.
Sale dates: July 9, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; July 10, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; July 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; July 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Class schedule for July:
• Beginning Pin Loom Weaving, dishcloth project, instructor: Justin Fonfara; $12 per person, materials included; July 9, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and July 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. limited space; reservations required, no walk-ins taken
• Beginning Pint Loom Weaving, literally a 2-hour shawl; instructor: Deb Tetzlaff, $10 per person, tools included, and materials not included and must be purchased at the sale July 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. limited space; reservations required, no walk-ins taken.
For more information, contact Justin Fonfara at 715-651-6333 or email him at twistedeweyarns@hotmail.com. Or visit its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.