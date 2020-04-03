“The Northern Nerd: After Hours”
Made By: The Northern Nerd
Episode Length: About 1 hour
Classic podcast setup: A few guys sitting around drinking beer and just talking about stuff. There’s real talk, beer talk, music and streaming recommendations, sports, hot takes, and a fair number of local references. It’s a little bit of everything, but not too drawn out, with some engaging local characters. Recorded at the Whistle Punk in Stone Lake, it’s a fun listen on what’s happening, with a northern flavor.
Made by: Wisconsin Public Radio
Episode length: 25 minutes
This 6-episode series revisits efforts to expand high speed rail in Wisconsin. Though it is a dead issue, the series is a fascinating look back at controversial plans to expand passenger rail between Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago. Each episode is a fast-paced, but comprehensive look at plans fostered by Republicans and Democrats that fell apart as former Gov. Scott Walker took office.
“The Cabin”
Made by: Discover Mediaworks
Episode Length: About 45 minutes
Discover Wisconsin hosts display an impressive knowledge of the state in a pure audio format, highlighting “hidden gems” across Wisconsin. Even with most events cancelled or postponed, the hosts keep fun conversation going on all things Wisconsin. Hosts Mariah Haberman and Eric Paulsen and others share love for the state in a genuine way, keep the show fun and varied.
