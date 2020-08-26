Time is running out in the Rice Lake Chamber's Medallion Hunt, that began Aug. 15 and runs through Aug. 31. The medallions have been placed in Chamber member business windows or doors in Rice Lake, Cameron and Barron. The more medallions found, the more the finder qualifies for prize drawings that have been donated by Chamber businesses. Find the Golden Medallion and be entered into the grand prize valued at $200 or more. All entries should be emailed to: chamber@ricelake.com or mailed to 37 S. Main St., Rice Lake, WI 54858.

