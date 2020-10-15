The fall series of Thursdays from the U, a lecture and performance series, is under way. Due to COVID-19, it will be held entirely online.
To follow is information on the topics and speakers for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
On Oct. 15
“Never again” was a phrase often heard in the house where Hella Buchheim was growing up. Her parents were Holocaust survivors; her father fled to South America on the last ship that docked. Hella´s mother was 8-years-old when her perfect childhood world was disrupted by Hitler. “Never again” meant hearing about the brutality her mother endured. “Never again” also meant that Buchheim would someday carry the burden to repeat those stories of what happened to outsiders. And that is what she is going to discuss during “Raised in the Shadow of the Holocaust” on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Buchheim was born in Cochabamba, Bolivia and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was on the staff of her high school´s weekly newspaper and, in her senior year, was Editor of the Front Page. After earning her BA in Communications, with a minor in Photography, at Ohio State U, she then spent the next 30 years in broadcasting and broadcast sales, including time at WCCO and National Cable Communications.
After 9/11, Buchheim decided she wanted to do something more meaningful with her life and became a personal historian, publishing memoirs for everyday people and their special lives, while also creating a CD called Creating Your Family Heirloom Cookbook. She has been doing photography since she was 10, and only 5 years ago started selling her photographs.
Buchheim enjoys living in the woods of northern Minnesota and currently serves on numerous local boards in Cook County.
On Oct. 22
Have you experienced the beauty of Alaska? Do you love the outdoors? Or do you prefer to travel via armchair? Regardless, you´re sure to enjoy the master storytelling of Billy Molls, whose passion for nature and adventure led him to the “Last Frontier.” He is the creator of the Modern Day Mountain Man documentary series and an expert guide to anything and everything about the wilds of Alaska.
Born and raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, Molls was inspired by his grandfather, who was a professional trapper. For the past 22 years, he has lived as many as 160 days of the year in the remote bush of Alaska while guiding big game hunters for brown bear, grizzly bear, moose, caribou, Dall sheep, and wolf.
With camera in hand, Molls has filmed and photographed every one of his Alaskan hunting adventures. Having lived more than eight years of his life out of a tent in the wilderness, Billy has many tales to tell and will share some of the best of those on Thursday, October 22nd.
Due to COVID-19, the fall 2020 series will be held entirely online. To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings. Thursdays from the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation. For more information on Billy Molls, go to www.billymollsadventures.com.
How to participate
This and other talks in the series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the UWECBC campus foundation.
