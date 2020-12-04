Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship welcomes Chaplain Dennis Peters on Sunday to share with an introduction to the “Garden of the Righteous.”
Noted as an important performance by a Jewish ensemble of Minneapolis, Peters describes it as “celebrating the Righteous among the Nations. People who have risked everything — their lives and the lives of their families to rescue Jews and others from the Nazis, hiding them and helping them to escape.”
This gripping program also serves as a fundraiser for Doctors Without Borders and is interspersed with klezmer music from Noyes Strunes — Yiddish for “New Strings.”
The Blue Hills UU fellowship continues to meet at 10 a.m. on Sundays via Zoom — the link will be sent to members on Saturday, although all interested are invited to sign in. Visitors may contact Ken Hood at ken@bluehillsuu.org for the link needed to join the service.
Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation and want to attend service are invited to meet in person at the church at 230 W. Messenger St., masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
