People of all ages stopped by, if not to smell the roses, to at least look at the petals waving in the breeze on the morning of Sept. 19 along the lakeshore in Rice Lake. It was part of the virtual 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Promise Garden is a visual representation of all those impacted by Alzheimer’s in the local community.
Joanna Schneider, regional manager of the Walk to End Alzheimers campaign, said "Someone at the boat show said there were over 300 people in attendance and our Promise Garden was right in the center. Our sponsor, Albus Conveyors of Ladysmith got a lot of exposure! Our Promise Garden was supposed to only be up until 1 p.m. but I didn't take it down until the boat race was over at 5 p.m." She added,"To date we have raised $6,169 (act.alz.org/ricelake) with our Top Individual Fundraiser being Nadine Williams, raising $1,020; and our Top Fundraising Team, Edward Jones, raising $1,140. "Our online Celebration Party will be on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. and if anyone missed our Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony (emcee'd by Jim Adams from Chetek), they can both be viewed at bit.ly/WalkDetailsRL under "Mainstage."
She added that donations for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s are accepted until Dec. 31, 2020 either online at act.alz.org/ricelake or mailed to the regional office in Chippewa Falls. Mail to: Alzheimer’s Association, 404 1/2 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Money raised goes to help fund local education classes and support groups in the community that are free to anyone in need. Donations also help accelerate research for prevention, treatment, and one day, a cure for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
