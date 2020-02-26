One of the priority outcomes of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Barron County is achieving academic success - which can be a lot of fun when it comes to scientific investigation. Discovering how to use household items to test, or “bust”, certain myths can turn any family night into an interactive educational experience that will teach even mom and dad a few new things! Here are the top 4 affordable experiments from our Cumberland Middle School Boys & Girls Club to try at home:
- The Floating “M” - Did you know the “M” on an M&M is made of edible paper and will detach from the candy when dropped into water? For this experiment, you’ll need a small shallow cup, water, and M&Ms. Drop the M&M into a cup of water and watch as the water soluble color coating dissolves. When that happens, the “M” will float to the top of the water for you to pick up and eat!
- The Tablecloth Trick - Can you pull a tablecloth from under dishes without moving them? The short answer is yes, but it could require some confidence - and some plastic plates and cups to make sure nothing gets broken. Put the tablecloth flat onto the table and set up however many settings you’d like. When you’re ready, pull quickly and gravity will keep them in place.
- PopRocks Balloon - Is it possible to inflate a balloon without blowing it up yourself? To complete this experiment, you’ll just need a fresh 20oz bottle of soda, a balloon, and a pack of poprocks. Begin by filling the balloon with poprocks, and then put the opening of the balloon around the rim of the open soda bottle. When that’s complete, release the poprocks into the soda by shaking the balloon and watch as the carbon dioxide released makes the balloon inflate.
- Betcha Can’t - Did you know that because certain tendons in your hand are connected, you can only move some fingers independently? Try putting your hand flat on a table and then tucking your middle finger under your palm. When you do this, you can lift each finger except your ring finger.
