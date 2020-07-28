Meet Shannon Heintz, Barron Electric Cooperative’s Megawatt Community Service Award winner. Shannon is secretary for the Board of Directors at the Humane Society of Barron County(HSBC), a non-profit animal shelter serving Barron County and the surrounding areas. Since HSBC has a small staff, they depend on volunteers, donations, adoptions, memberships and fundraisers. Shannon said, “Danielle, an employee at the Barron Veterinary office, knew how much I cared about animals and how well I treated my four-legged children. She knew I would be a perfect fit for this position.” Shannon remarked, “If I could afford it and had the space, I would take in as many strays as I could.”
Shannon has been a member of the National Ski Patrol since 2009 and recently became an instructor. She volunteers as a ski patroller at Christie Mountain. The National Ski Patrol, founded in 1938, is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry and provides education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers.
Win a $50 Electric Bill Credit
Barron Electric is led by members like you who understand and listen to the community. Nominate a member for the Megawatt Community Service Award. Each winner will receive a $50 electric bill credit. Application forms can be found at barronelectric.com in the community area or by contacting the Member Services Department at 800-322-1008.
