The Rooftop Film Club offers this list of “Guilty Pleasure Movies That Are Actually Worth Watching.” Here you have their list; my comments.
10. “Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989) – Okay, I admit I find this one-joke flick pretty funny. A couple of jerks (Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman) squire around a dead body without anyone being the wiser. Guilty pleasure or not, I laugh every time I watch this silly black comedy.
9. “Twilight” (2008) –This is the one that started it all, with Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) falling for a glittery bloodsucker (Robert Pattinson). You can add any of the sequels in this teenage vampire soap opera.
8. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003) – Talk about dating for the wrong reasons, Matthew McConaughey wants to win a bet and Kate Hudson wants to date him and dump him. Been there, done that.
7. “Live Free or Die Hard” (2007) – Also known as “Die Hard 4.0,” this sequel again features Bruce Willis. Here the cop saves the world – and his kidnapped daughter – with the help of junior sidekick Justin Long.
6. “Overboard” (1987) – Watch the original version, not the remake. It features Kurt Russell and real-life mate Goldie Hawn in a funny common man vs. snooty heiress battle of the sexes.
5. “13 Going On 30” (2004) – Jennifer Garner does a female version of “Big” or “Freaky Friday” or “17 Again” or … well, you get the idea.
4. “Armageddon (1998) – Too close, too soon? The scare here is a world-threatening asteroid, but don’t worry – Bruce Willis will save us. Director Michael Bay says it’s the worst film he ever made.
3. “Mannequin” (1987) – Andrew McCarthy plays a guy who falls in love with a department store dummy. Not as highbrow as “Lars and the Real Girl.”
2. “Grease 2” (1982) – Two years after the original “Grease” we find Stephanie (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Johnny (Adrian Zmed) leading two singing and dancing street gangs. You may as well watch the original too.
1. “Magic Mike” (2012) – Channing Tatum gives us this semi-autobiographical look at when he worked as a Chippendale-like male stripper. Women love it. Men should be safe watching it in the privacy of their own home without being called gay – not that there’s anything wrong with that, as they used to say on “Seinfeld.”
And the Rooftop Film Club adds to the list: “Any Adam Sandler film … all 100% terrible and 100% addictive viewing. Bonus points if Drew Barrymore also stars.”
