Dr. Sami Schalk, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, describes Guilty Pleasures as “pleasure without purpose.” Categories include “romance novels, chick lit, rom-coms, lab-engineered junk food, bubblegum Top 40 pop, the Kardashians, fashion magazines, perhaps fashion itself.” Also deemed as guilty pleasures are trash TV – with such subsets as most of Bravo’s current lineup, soap operas, and Hallmark movies.
However, now that a pandemic has upended the status quo, we find these secret delights which were once scorned claiming a place in our daily lives. With society threatened we begin to embrace the fleeting joys of the moment.
It’s like junk food without any nutrients. But, boy, does it taste good!
Which brings us to movies that fit that category – from ‘50s monster movies to today’s 50 Shades of S&M, from “Beach Blanket Bingo” to “Grease,” from “South Park” cartoons to any Adam Sandler film (according to the Rooftop Film Club – see the accompanying Top Ten list).
Which brings us to this week’s look at Adam Sandler’s “50 First Dates,” a movie so bad it’s good. You can find it on many streaming video channels.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore did three movies together – “The Wedding Singer,” “Blend,” and this one. “50 First Dates” (2004) is my personal favorite.
It’s kinda like “Groundhog Day,” where Adam and Drew keep reliving their first date. Sort of. That’s because Lucy (Drew Barrymore) suffers from anterograde amnesia, the inability to build new memories. So, each time she goes out with Henry (Adam Sandler) it’s like the first time.
This silly rom-com offers a nice twist on the “Groundhog Day” theme, the setting is beautiful (it was filmed in Oahu, Hawaii), and Adam and Drew have great chemistry.
Sandler and Barrymore – I wouldn’t call them the next Tracy and Hepburn, but they have lots of potential with his goofy boyish humor and her giggly girlish response. The two actors describe themselves as “professional soul mates.” In 2004 they won Best On-Screen Team at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Other funny faces can be spotted in “50 First Dates.” Dan Aykroyd has a cameo as Lucy’s doctor. Sandler’s buddy Rob Schneider plays Henry’s best friend. Sean Astin makes his mark as Lucy’s lisping, steroid-addicted brother. Maya Rudolph does a walk-on as Lucy’s pregnant friend. And Kevin James shows up as a factory worker.
The film was originally titled “50 First Kisses.” Drew found the script and proposed it to her pal Adam Sandler. He reworked the story to make it into a comedy.
A clinical neurosurgeon wrote about “50 First Dates” in The BMJ (The British Medical Journal), saying it“maintains a venerable movie tradition of portraying an amnesic syndrome that bears no relation to any known neurological or psychiatric condition.”
No doubt true. There is no Goldfield’s Syndrome, as her amnesia is called in the movie.
But, after you watch Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore tug at your heartstrings and thump on your funny bone for 1 hour 39 minutes, you too will develop amnesia about the movie’s inconsistencies and shameless pandering … and find yourself humming that Beach Boys classic featured in the movie, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”
For a guilty pleasure, it is pretty nice.
Shirrel Rhoades is a Adams Publishing Group’s movie reviewer, having provided insightful reviews and critiques for years with The Key West Citizens and other newspapers throughout the country.
