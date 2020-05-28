Fifth-grade authors win literary honors

Emma Anderson and Porter Corbin win honors for their books/

Two students from Rice Lake Middle School are winners in the Psi/Northwest Wisconsin Delta Kappa Chapter’s Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary and Illustrator Competition 2020.

They are Emma Anderson and Porter Corbin, both students of Kiersten Vetsch.

Emma Anderson, daughter of Pat and Kristi Anderson, was a fifth-grade winner for her  book, entitled “The Girl Who Got Lost." She also won an honorable mention award at the state level. She received a cash prize, ribbon, medallion and certificate for her accomplishment.

Porter Corbin, son of Shawn and Michelle Corbin, was a fifth-grade winner in the same contest. Porter received a medallion and certificate for his book entitled “Tony.”

Due to the coronavirus, no formal celebration of winner

