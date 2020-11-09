FFA fruit sale goes online

While many traditional fall activities have had to be cancelled, the Barron FFA Chapter is fortunate to be able to hold its annual FFA Fruit Sale through online ordering and payment.

Note: The Rice Lake FFA Chapter will try to hold its annual holiay fruit sale next spring, said ag instructor Pete Kolpack..

Those who wish to  order  fruit online can do so through Nov. 12.  See the link https://www.myfruitsale.com/portal/customer/setstudent?code=JE9M99  After Nov. 12, contact Barron High School ag instructor Kristin Hanson directly to place an order.    

As in the past, delivery is expected sometime between Dec. 11-15 a firm date closer to that time.

 “Please let me know if you have any questions--- and thank you for your continued support of the FFA,” said Hanson, who can be reached at 715-537-5627, Ext. 126 or my email at hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us.

