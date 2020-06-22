This June marks the 50th anniversary of Pride Month. Every year, individuals who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) along with allies, gather to celebrate one another’s identities. Not only is Pride Month about embracing your identity and celebrating who you are, Pride Month is a time to stand up for equal rights, encourage change, and promote inclusiveness.
Embrace recognizes and works to alleviate the additional barriers LGBTQ+ survivors face on a regular basis. As many as 85 percent of victim advocates report having worked with a LGBTQ+ survivor who was denied services because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. According to the FBI, the LGBTQ+ community makes up only 4.5 percent of the U.S. population but 18.5 percent of U.S. hate crime victims. Sexual orientation ranks as the third highest motivator for hate crime incidents. Additionally, domestic and sexual violence impacts the LGBTQ+ community at disproportionately high rates. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s latest National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 44 percent of lesbian women and 61 percent of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence, or stalking by their current or former intimate partner. 40 percent of gay men and 47 percent of bisexual men have experienced sexual violence. In our efforts to end all forms of violence, Embrace recognizes the significance of intersectionality and is committed to raising awareness around these important issues.
Additionally, many LGBTQ+ survivors of color are impacted at even higher rates and experience increased barriers to safety when seeking support. As stated by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, individuals who identify as Black/African American and LGBTQ+ have higher rates of physical intimate partner violence compared to those who do not identify as Black/African American. In 2017, the city of Philadelphia added a black and brown stripe to the pride flag as a gesture of inclusion toward LGBTQ+ people of color. Today, Embrace gladly flies the pride flag with these new additions to encourage inclusivity amongst all. Though this may seem like a small step, together we can make big strides towards becoming allies within these communities.
Embrace recognizes that violence impacts all communities. We believe all survivors deserve to feel safe and heard. We will continue to fight for equal access to safety and resources for survivors. This Pride Month, Embrace celebrates and stands with the LGBTQ+ community and reiterates our commitment to end gender, sexual orientation, and transgender-based violence.
