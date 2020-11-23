Arthur Folstad, age 82, of Rice Lake, WI died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 5, 1938 in Rice Lake to Arthur and Millie (Lee) Folstad
Bud graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1956 where he loved playing basketball, football and baseball. He entered the United States Air Force in 1956 for basic training in Oakland, CA, Belview, Illinois for radio repair training, and on Iwo Jima for a year and explored many Japanese caves, he finished his Air Force days in Great Falls, Montana at Malmstrom Air Force Base being Honorably Discharged in 1960. He attended Rice Lake Teachers College and then graduated from Brown Institute in Minneapolis with a degree in Electronics. Bud was married to Darlene Stearns on November 16, 1968 in Rice Lake. He worked at Honey Well for a year, came back to Rice Lake to work at GTE for 29 years and later worked for Rice Lake Weighing for 8 years. He was very proud of his radio license as a Shift Radar Endorsement.
He was a member of the National Guard, enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching baseball and the Green Bay Packers. He loved being with his family as much as he could.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Folstad of Rice Lake; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Jody Folstad of Rice Lake; a daughter and son-in- law, Jodi and Travis Waldschmidt of Hudson, WI; 13 grandchildren; a brother, Merlin “Buster” (Diane) Folstad of Rice Lake; a sister, MaryAnn (Jerry) Hansen of Inver Grove Heights, MN; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded by his parents, Arthur and Millie Folstad; two sisters, Helen Jane Bay and Betty Roberts.
Visitation was held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with Graveside Services and Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.