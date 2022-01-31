Ardisam, Inc., announced that it has fully made the transition into its new Headquarters and Technology Center located in the Cumberland Industrial Park, adjacent to its distribution facility. The building was completed by Northwest Builders and is approximately 30,000 square feet in office space with an additional 50,000 square feet for research and development. Adding the building to the campus began in late 2020 and took just over a year to complete.
“The completion of the building puts many of our employees under one roof, whereas before they were scattered around town in several buildings,” said CEO Michael Furseth. “This transition will bring our people together allowing us to collaborate much more effectively with each other."
Ardisam takes great pride in its customer service and the call center team has been relocated from the building on First Avenue in Cumberland to the new headquarters. The new facility does have a walk-in customer service center available to the public. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The office portion of the building is equipped with several state-of-the-art video linking conference rooms, a large cafeteria and training room and a fitness center. Individual offices and work stations come complete with electronically adjustable sit-stand desks along with full-featured task chairs and computer monitor arms providing ergonomically friendly work spaces for all employees.
The technology center at the back of the building is dedicated to product focused research and development. It is equipped with high-tech prototyping equipment including CNC machining centers, 3D printers, a waterjet, a dynamometer, commercial sewing machines and various other tools and equipment that assist the team in bringing innovation to markets.
“After a busy year of starting an ESOP, coupled with moving into this fantastic building we know we are an employer of choice, and we are starting to see that resonate with our applicants," COO Todd Roeschlein added. "As we continue to grow, we are constantly adding talent at all levels of our organization.”
An open house is being planned for later in the spring; the event day is to be determined.
