A Barron County Aqua Dairy Show, will be held Monday, June 27, at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. The show starts promptly at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend and there is no admission.

This is an open dairy show that will include dairy showmanship classes of different ages at the conclusion. A continued feature again this year will be the preregistration of animals. To preregister, contact Steve Fronk at 115-721-0858 or e-mail him at sfronk@nfo.org by Saturday, June 25, at noon, with the entry information.

