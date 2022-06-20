...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Barron County Aqua Dairy Show, will be held Monday, June 27, at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake. The show starts promptly at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend and there is no admission.
This is an open dairy show that will include dairy showmanship classes of different ages at the conclusion. A continued feature again this year will be the preregistration of animals. To preregister, contact Steve Fronk at 115-721-0858 or e-mail him at sfronk@nfo.org by Saturday, June 25, at noon, with the entry information.
