Anthony Dolan, age 77, of Rice Lake, WI died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 3, 1943 in Illinois, graduated from High School and started working as a meat cutter. Tony moved to the Rice Lake area in 1972, worked for IGA in Birchwood and later Louie’s Finer Meats in Cumberland. He loved going crappie fishing and being with the family.
He is survived by his significant other of 22 years, Debra Gonsowski; 6 children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Marilyn; his parents and other loved ones.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
