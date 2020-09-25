Ann Smatlak, 94, passed away on August 18, 2020, in Gig Harbor, WA. Born January 1926, in Rice Lake, WI, to Jon and Gunhild Lee.
Survived by daughters, Elizabeth Smatlak and Mary Beth Haugen (Eric) of Gig Harbor, WA; Jean Brown (Jeff) of Cottage Grove, MN; grandchildren, Jansen Haugen and Jennifer Brown; sister, Betty Fuesz; sister-in-law, Margie Kupka.
Ann married Thomas Smatlak in 1948 in Rice Lake, WI. Residing there until moving to Gig Harbor, WA, in 1992. Ann had a kind and loving spirit, caring for others before herself. She enjoyed family and friends, sharing her love of God, old TV shows, reading, crossword puzzles, homemade coffee bread, lefse and a good joke. Her bright light will be missed. “See you soon, Mom!”
