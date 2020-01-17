Andrew Stowe, age 34, of Birchwood, WI passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake unexpectedly due to an aggressive infection.
He was born December 5, 1985 in Rice Lake, WI to Richard and Toni (Marvin) Stowe.
Andrew had many jobs throughout the years including land surveying with his father (Richard) and seasonal jobs like boat dock installation and removal. His passions were anything that allowed him to be outdoors including (but, not limited to) ice fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and even if the weather wasn’t permitting going on nature walks for hours on end. When the weather was truly too bad to enjoy the outdoors, his indoor interests included playing card games with his family or anything on Xbox.
Andrew is survived by his loving and dedicated parents, Richard and Toni (Marvin) Stowe of Birchwood, WI; an older brother, Matthew and his wife Michelle Stowe of Eleva, WI; and their children, Megan and Emily; an older sister, Natalie and her husband Carter Ross of Westbrook, MN and their children, Anthony, Nathan, Brady and Carlie; and an older sister, Heidi and her husband, Nathan Anderson of Coon Rapids, MN.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wesley and Phyllis Stowe and Chester and Lucy Marvin.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Rice Lake, WI with Pastor John Redlich officiating, memorial services will follow.
Immediately following the memorial service will be a luncheon hosted by the congregation at the church and all are welcome to attend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.