Despite a windy opening day and a rainy Saturday afternoon that postponed the evening truck and tractor pull, the five-day 145th Barron County Fair was once again the gathering place for all ages. The rescheduled pull will be Sept. 24 and will coincide with the third annual charity truck show.

"It was a success; it was a tremendous fair," said fair manager Kevin Roske, who said initial estimates are 25,000 people went through the gates, which is down a little but still decent. He said entries were down some, but animal projects were up. He added that attendance at the two nights of harness of racing was up, and Sunday's gate admissions were double from last year.

