Fair Board President Russell Rindsig, who gave a message on "The Cost of Sharing" at the Fairtime Chapel on Sunday morning, presents a plaque to Sharlot Nelson in recognition of she and her late husband Chuck's longtime support of the Barron County Fair. Looking on are daughters Karen Schauf and Kathy Splett and chapel leader Jim Richie. The Lentz and Hoff families were also recognized with plaques, which will be hung on the wall of honorees in the Expo Building.
Bob and Dorothy Groshong of Rice Lake received a Friend of the Fair award for lining up musicians at the Fairtime Chapel for the past 35 years. Fair Board President Russell Rindsig gave out the award at the Fairest program Friday evening.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Kayla Socha of Kayla Socha Glassworks and an assistant demonstrate the making of a glass pig during Kids Day at the fair. She is among glassblowers employed by Mobile Glass Studios.
Despite a windy opening day and a rainy Saturday afternoon that postponed the evening truck and tractor pull, the five-day 145th Barron County Fair was once again the gathering place for all ages. The rescheduled pull will be Sept. 24 and will coincide with the third annual charity truck show.
"It was a success; it was a tremendous fair," said fair manager Kevin Roske, who said initial estimates are 25,000 people went through the gates, which is down a little but still decent. He said entries were down some, but animal projects were up. He added that attendance at the two nights of harness of racing was up, and Sunday's gate admissions were double from last year.
